Houston Christian visits Texas A&M-CC after Walker’s 27-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (5-14, 3-9 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-15, 3-9 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces Houston Christian after Asha Walker scored 27 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 70-64 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 4-5 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 3-9 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian allows 68.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Samora Watson is averaging 13 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Kamryn McLaurin is shooting 45.0% and averaging 12.2 points for the Huskies. Grace Booth is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

