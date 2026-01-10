Houston Christian visits SFA for conference matchup

Houston Christian Huskies (5-10, 1-5 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-3, 5-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-10, 1-5 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-3, 5-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Keon Thompson and SFA host Kylin Green and Houston Christian in Southland action Saturday.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-0 at home. SFA is 10-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 1-5 in Southland play. Houston Christian is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

SFA scores 78.6 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.8 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 69.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 64.9 SFA gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

