Houston Christian hosts Northwestern State after Miles’ 20-point game

Northwestern State Demons (6-12, 4-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-12, 2-7 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (6-12, 4-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-12, 2-7 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces Houston Christian after Izzy Miles scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 76-74 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies are 4-3 in home games. Houston Christian is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Demons have gone 4-5 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Houston Christian averages 69.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 77.1 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylin Green is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Micah Thomas is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 17 points. Miles is shooting 53.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

