House’s 12 lead Southern Illinois over Valparaiso 75-70

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House’s 12 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Valparaiso 75-70 on Thursday. House shot 3 of…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Quel’Ron House’s 12 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Valparaiso 75-70 on Thursday.

House shot 3 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Salukis (7-8, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Prince Aligbe scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 from the field.

Owen Dease led the Beacons (6-8, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds. Valparaiso also got 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals from JT Pettigrew.

Southern Illinois went into halftime leading Valparaiso 36-25. They were outscored by six points in the second half but held on for the victory. House led the way with nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.