House and the Southern Illinois Salukis take on conference foe UIC

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-10, 0-4 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quel’Ron House and Southern Illinois visit Mekhi Lowery and UIC in MVC action Wednesday.

The Flames are 3-3 on their home court. UIC is seventh in the MVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Ahmad Henderson II averaging 2.7.

The Salukis have gone 2-3 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

UIC’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 78.0 points per game, 4.3 more than the 73.7 UIC allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is averaging 13.3 points for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Rolyns Aligbe is averaging 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

