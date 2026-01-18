Horne leads Prairie View A&M against Alcorn State

Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 1-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (2-14, 1-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Alcorn State after Dontae Horne scored 38 points in Prairie View A&M’s 82-78 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves are 0-1 in home games. Alcorn State has a 2-10 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Alcorn State scores 65.7 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 79.2 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (51.4%).

The Braves and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Lancaster is shooting 52.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.8 points. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 21.6 points for the Panthers. Horne is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

