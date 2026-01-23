Horne leads Prairie View A&M against Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 2-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-11, 3-3 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 2-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-11, 3-3 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Alabama State after Dontae Horne scored 32 points in Prairie View A&M’s 76-75 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers have gone 6-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 2-3 against conference opponents. Alabama State is fourth in the SWAC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Prairie View A&M have averaged.

The Panthers and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 21.6 points for the Panthers. Horne is averaging 19.6 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Asjon Anderson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Micah Simpsom is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

