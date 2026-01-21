Hooper leads Detroit Mercy against Milwaukee after 22-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-14, 2-7 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-14, 2-7 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit…

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-14, 2-7 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-14, 2-7 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on Milwaukee after Myonna Hooper scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 80-70 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Panthers have gone 3-6 in home games. Milwaukee is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Titans have gone 2-7 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Milwaukee is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorey Buwalda is averaging 11.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Edwards is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Titans. Hooper is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

