Hooks and the New Mexico Lobos take on conference foe Air Force

New Mexico Lobos (12-7, 4-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-11, 2-7 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (12-7, 4-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-11, 2-7 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destinee Hooks and New Mexico take on Jayda McNabb and Air Force in MWC play Saturday.

The Falcons are 4-3 on their home court. Air Force is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lobos have gone 4-4 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Air Force scores 57.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 63.1 New Mexico allows. New Mexico scores 8.8 more points per game (69.9) than Air Force gives up (61.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bhret Clay is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 6.6 points. Milahnie Perry is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Hargrove is averaging 7.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Lobos. Hooks is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Lobos: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.