Holy Cross visits Tuhy and American

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-8, 4-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (5-13, 3-4 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American faces Holy Cross after Charlotte Tuhy scored 22 points in American’s 44-41 win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 in home games. American has a 0-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crusaders are 4-3 in Patriot play. Holy Cross is the leader in the Patriot scoring 7.7 fast break points per game.

American averages 55.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 60.4 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross’ 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than American has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Driscoll is averaging 12.7 points for the Eagles. Madisyn Moore-Nicholson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Simone Foreman is averaging nine points and 8.4 rebounds for the Crusaders. Kendall Eddy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 55.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 59.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

