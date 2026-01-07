Holy Cross visits Alvey and Lehigh

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-11, 0-2 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-9, 1-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-11, 0-2 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Holy Cross after Hank Alvey scored 26 points in Lehigh’s 72-65 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 3-3 at home. Lehigh has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Crusaders have gone 1-1 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot League scoring 65.6 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Lehigh’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 65.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 74.8 Lehigh gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Andrew Urosevic is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Boston is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Crusaders. Gabe Warren is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.