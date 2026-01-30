Holy Cross hosts Tade and Army

Army Black Knights (16-4, 7-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-8, 6-3 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Army Black Knights (16-4, 7-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (12-8, 6-3 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Holy Cross after Camryn Tade scored 21 points in Army’s 64-55 victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Crusaders have gone 7-3 at home. Holy Cross leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 32.9 boards. Simone Foreman leads the Crusaders with 8.1 rebounds.

The Black Knights are 7-2 in Patriot play. Army is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Holy Cross’ average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Army gives up. Army averages 6.8 more points per game (66.6) than Holy Cross allows to opponents (59.8).

The Crusaders and Black Knights square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 9.3 points and four assists for the Crusaders. Meg Cahalan is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kya Smith is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.