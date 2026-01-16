Holy Cross hosts Lafayette following Kiewiet’s 20-point game

Lafayette Leopards (7-9, 3-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-7, 3-2 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (7-9, 3-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-7, 3-2 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Holy Cross after Teresa Kiewiet scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 62-49 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Crusaders have gone 5-2 in home games. Holy Cross allows 60.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Leopards are 3-2 against conference opponents. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot scoring 62.4 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Holy Cross is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 62.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 60.4 Holy Cross gives up to opponents.

The Crusaders and Leopards square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Cahalan is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Crusaders. Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging nine points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Sauda Ntaconayigize averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Kiewiet is averaging 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 57.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

