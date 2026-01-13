Holy Cross hosts Army following Curry’s 24-point outing

Army Black Knights (7-10, 1-3 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (7-10, 1-3 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Holy Cross after Ryan Curry scored 24 points in Army’s 100-91 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders are 4-3 in home games. Holy Cross is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 1-3 in Patriot League play. Army averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Curry with 5.1.

Holy Cross averages 66.2 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 78.7 Army allows. Army averages 75.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 71.5 Holy Cross allows.

The Crusaders and Black Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.