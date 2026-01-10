Holohan leads Northeastern against Monmouth after 22-point game

Monmouth Hawks (10-4, 3-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (4-9, 0-3 CAA) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes…

Monmouth Hawks (10-4, 3-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (4-9, 0-3 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Monmouth after Taylor Holohan scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 84-83 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Huskies are 1-4 in home games. Northeastern is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks are 3-0 in CAA play. Monmouth has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Northeastern makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Monmouth averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Hawks square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yirsy Queliz is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Huskies. Camryn Collins is averaging 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games.

Divine Dibula is scoring 12.3 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Hawks. Gigi Gamble is averaging 12.0 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hawks: 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.

