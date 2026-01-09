Holmes, Texas Southern Tigers to host Pelly and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-9, 1-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-9, 2-1 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-9, 1-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-9, 2-1 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Texas Southern and UAPB face off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Da’Myiah Lewis averaging 3.6.

The Golden Lions are 1-2 in SWAC play. UAPB ranks third in the SWAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jailah Pelly averaging 3.5.

Texas Southern is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.5% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 53.9 points per game, 21.2 fewer points than the 75.1 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeja Holmes is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Indiya Bowen is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Pelly is averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

