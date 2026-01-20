Holmes and Wofford host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (9-10, 2-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-7, 4-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (9-10, 2-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-7, 4-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Samford after Kahmare Holmes scored 20 points in Wofford’s 74-70 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers are 6-2 in home games. Wofford scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-4 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Wofford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Samford allows. Samford averages 77.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the 76.5 Wofford gives up to opponents.

The Terriers and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Machowski is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.6 points. Holmes is averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Jadin Booth is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19.8 points. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

