Holmes’ 36 lead Wofford past Samford 88-78

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kahmare Holmes’ 36 points led Wofford over Samford 88-78 on Wednesday.

Holmes shot 10 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 14 of 18 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (13-7, 5-2 Southern Conference). Nils Machowski scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Cayden Vasko had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5) were led in scoring by Jadin Booth, who finished with 27 points and three steals. Samford also got 18 points from Dylan Faulkner. Keaton Norris also had 12 points and five assists.

