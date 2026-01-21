Holman and the Little Rock Trojans take on conference foe Southeast Missouri State

Little Rock Trojans (8-10, 5-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-12, 2-7 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m.…

Little Rock Trojans (8-10, 5-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-12, 2-7 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Southeast Missouri State in OVC action Thursday.

The Redhawks are 5-4 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State ranks third in the OVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Raissa Nsabua averaging 4.4.

The Trojans are 5-3 in OVC play. Little Rock ranks second in the OVC allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Taylor is averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Kearra Jones is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Holman is averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Mya Cotto is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 56.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

