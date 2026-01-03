Holloway and No. 14 Alabama host Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (9-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -5.5;…

Kentucky Wildcats (9-4) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -5.5; over/under is 175

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama hosts Kentucky after Aden Holloway scored 26 points in Alabama’s 102-78 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are 5-1 on their home court. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Allen averaging 5.6.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 away from home. Kentucky is 9-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Kentucky averages 84.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the 81.6 Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Labaron Philon is averaging 21.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Crimson Tide. Holloway is averaging 13.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games.

Collin Chandler averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Otega Oweh is averaging 14.4 points, 3.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 95.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

