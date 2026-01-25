Holifield, Lamar Cardinals square off against the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (8-12, 3-7 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-10, 5-6 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Texas A&M Lions (8-12, 3-7 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-10, 5-6 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts East Texas A&M in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Cardinals are 5-4 in home games. Lamar ranks sixth in the Southland with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Braden East averaging 5.8.

The Lions are 3-7 in conference games. East Texas A&M ranks fifth in the Southland with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ronnie Harrison Jr. averaging 5.1.

Lamar averages 72.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 75.0 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Lamar allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Lee Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Vinny Sigona averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Harrison is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

