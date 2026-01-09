Holcombe’s 23 lead Utah Valley past Southern Utah 89-72

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe’s 23 points helped Utah Valley defeat Southern Utah 89-72 on Thursday. Holcombe added nine…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe’s 23 points helped Utah Valley defeat Southern Utah 89-72 on Thursday.

Holcombe added nine rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines (13-4, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tyler Hendricks scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added five rebounds. Noah Taitz shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Thunderbirds (4-12, 0-3) were led by Jalen Lee, who posted 15 points. Jaiden Feroah added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Southern Utah. Dylan Jones also put up 13 points and six rebounds. The loss is the sixth straight for the Thunderbirds.

The Wolverines took a 46-39 lead into the half after opening the game on a 10-3 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.