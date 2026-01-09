Holcombe and Utah Valley host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-8, 2-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-4, 3-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-8, 2-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-4, 3-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Utah Tech after Jackson Holcombe scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 89-72 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wolverines have gone 8-0 at home. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Holcombe averaging 7.3.

The Trailblazers are 2-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is fourth in the WAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Bolanga averaging 5.2.

Utah Valley makes 52.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Utah Tech scores 11.1 more points per game (78.2) than Utah Valley allows to opponents (67.1).

The Wolverines and Trailblazers match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holcombe is averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ethan Potter is averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Bolanga is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

