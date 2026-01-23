Hogarth has 17, Gardner-Webb knocks off South Carolina Upstate 67-65

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Hogarth scored 17 points and Colin Hawkins made a go-ahead basket with 4.1 seconds…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Hogarth scored 17 points and Colin Hawkins made a go-ahead basket with 4.1 seconds left as Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 67-65 on Friday.

Hogarth also contributed 11 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-19, 1-6 Big South Conference). Hawkins scored 11 points while going 5 of 13. Jamias Ferere had 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs broke a seven-game losing streak.

Karmani Gregory led the way for the Spartans (9-13, 1-6) with 22 points. South Carolina Upstate also got 15 points from Carmelo Adkins. Mason Bendinger also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

