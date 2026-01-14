Hofstra visits Pratt and Stony Brook

Hofstra Pride (13-4, 4-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 1-4 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (13-4, 4-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 1-4 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook faces Hofstra after Erik Pratt scored 24 points in Stony Brook’s 75-71 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Seawolves are 7-2 in home games. Stony Brook is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride have gone 4-0 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks fourth in the CAA with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 8.3.

Stony Brook scores 68.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 66.5 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra scores 8.9 more points per game (77.1) than Stony Brook gives up to opponents (68.2).

The Seawolves and Pride face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Brown III averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Pratt is shooting 39.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cruz Davis is shooting 48.5% and averaging 21.7 points for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.