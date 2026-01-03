Hofstra takes on UNC Wilmington, seeks to end 4-game slide

Hofstra Pride (2-10, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-7, 1-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (2-10, 0-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-7, 1-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra comes into the matchup against UNC Wilmington after losing four straight games.

The Seahawks are 4-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks seventh in the CAA in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Kylah Silver paces the Seahawks with 6.1 boards.

The Pride have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

The Seahawks and Pride meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Cox is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals for the Seahawks. Silver is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sandra Magolico is averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Pride. Ema Karim is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Pride: 1-9, averaging 52.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.