Hofstra takes on Stony Brook on 6-game skid

Hofstra Pride (3-16, 1-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (10-10, 5-2 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra enters the matchup with Stony Brook as losers of six in a row.

The Seawolves have gone 7-1 in home games. Stony Brook has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 1-7 against CAA opponents. Hofstra averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Stony Brook’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janay Brantley is shooting 34.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Von Essen is shooting 23.4% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 4.9 points. Chloe Sterling is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 56.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points per game.

Pride: 1-9, averaging 47.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

