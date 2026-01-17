Hofstra takes on Northeastern, seeks to end 3-game skid

Northeastern Huskies (5-10, 1-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-13, 1-4 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern Huskies (5-10, 1-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-13, 1-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra heads into the matchup against Northeastern as losers of three games in a row.

The Pride have gone 1-5 at home. Hofstra has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 1-4 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

Hofstra’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Hofstra gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandra Magolico is scoring 9.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Pride. Chloe Sterling is averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 32.1% over the past 10 games.

Yirsy Queliz is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.2 points. Camryn Collins is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 50.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

