Hofstra takes down Drexel 70-67

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 20 points as Hofstra beat Drexel 70-67 on Saturday.

A.J. Wills made a pair of free throws for Hofstra with 14 seconds left to end the scoring. Shane Blakeney missed a 3-pointer for Drexel at the buzzer.

Davis also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Pride (11-4, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Preston Edmead scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Silas Sunday finished with eight points. The Pride extended their winning streak to six games.

Blakeney led the way for the Dragons (6-10, 0-3) with 18 points. Eli Beard added 12 points and two steals for Drexel. Kevon Vanderhorst had nine points and two steals.

Davis scored 11 points in the half and Hofstra led 40-25 but was outscored 42-30 in the second half. Davis led with nine second-half points.

