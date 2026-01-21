Hofstra faces N.C. A&T following Davis’ 33-point game

Hofstra Pride (13-6, 4-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-10, 0-6 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (13-6, 4-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-10, 0-6 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits N.C. A&T after Cruz Davis scored 33 points in Hofstra’s 89-85 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies are 4-3 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pride are 4-2 in conference games. Hofstra scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

N.C. A&T makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Hofstra averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game N.C. A&T gives up.

The Aggies and Pride face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Walker is averaging 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Zamoku Weluche-Ume is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

