Hofstra faces Drexel after Davis’ 22-point performance

Hofstra Pride (10-4, 1-0 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (6-9, 0-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Drexel after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 86-72 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Dragons have gone 5-2 in home games. Drexel is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Pride are 1-0 in CAA play. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 3.1.

Drexel averages 69.9 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 66.6 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Drexel allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Onuetu is averaging 6.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Pride. Davis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.