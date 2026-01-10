Hodge’s 22 lead UNC Wilmington past Stony Brook 75-71

STONY BROOK, New York (AP) — Nolan Hodge scored 22 points, Patrick Wessler added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and…

STONY BROOK, New York (AP) — Nolan Hodge scored 22 points, Patrick Wessler added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and UNC Wilmington beat Stony Brook 75-71 on Saturday.

Hodge added six rebounds for the Seahawks (16-2, 5-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Patrick Wessler added 14 points while finishing 7 of 12 from the floor while they also had 12 rebounds. Madison Durr shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Seahawks extended their winning streak to six games.

The Seawolves (9-9, 1-4) were led by Erik Pratt, who posted 24 points. Rob Brown III added 24 points for Stony Brook. Andrej Shoshkikj also had eight points, four assists and two steals.

Durr scored six points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into halftime trailing 43-21. Hodge’s 17-point second half helped UNC Wilmington close out the four-point victory.

UNC Wilmington’s next game is Saturday against Campbell at home. Stony Brook hosts Hofstra on Thursday.

