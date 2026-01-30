Hinton’s 22 help Harvard take down Brown 69-59

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 22 points as Harvard beat Brown 69-59 on Friday. Hinton shot 4 of…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 22 points as Harvard beat Brown 69-59 on Friday.

Hinton shot 4 of 8 from the field and 14 for 16 from the line for the Crimson (11-9, 4-2 Ivy League). Tey Barbour scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Chandler Pigge had 16 points and shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Bears (7-12, 1-5) were led by Landon Lewis, who posted 30 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

