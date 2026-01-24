Hill, Zeigler each score 18 and Ball State beats Northern Illinois 58-53

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davion Hill and Armoni Zeigler scored 18 points each to lead Ball State past Northern Illinois…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Davion Hill and Armoni Zeigler scored 18 points each to lead Ball State past Northern Illinois 58-53 on Saturday.

Hill had eight rebounds for the Cardinals (7-13, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Zeigler shot 7 of 15 (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Gianni Cobb led the Huskies (6-13, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Northern Illinois also got 10 points from Makhai Valentine. Taj Walters had nine points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.