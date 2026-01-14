Hill scores 19 as VCU beats Rhode Island 84-75

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. helped lead VCU over Rhode Island on Wednesday with 19 points off of…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. helped lead VCU over Rhode Island on Wednesday with 19 points off of the bench in an 84-75 victory.

Hill shot 7 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Rams (12-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jadrian Tracey scored 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Ahmad Nowell scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half for VCU.

Rhode Island (10-8, 1-4) was led by Tyler Cochran, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals. RJ Johnson added 16 points for Rhode Island. Keeyan Itejere finished with 11 points.

Hill scored 11 points to help VCU build a 40-30 halftime lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

