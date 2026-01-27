Hill scores 14 as VCU defeats Richmond 77-69

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. and Lazar Djokovic each scored 14 points to help lead VCU to a…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. and Lazar Djokovic each scored 14 points to help lead VCU to a 77-69 victory against Richmond on Tuesday.

Hill shot 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Rams (15-6, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Djokovic shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Brandon Jennings shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

AJ Lopez led the Spiders (13-9, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Mike Walz added 16 points and eight rebounds and Jaden Daughtry had 10 points.

VCU took the lead with 19:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hill led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-29 at the break. VCU turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 49-34 lead with 16:08 left in the half. Nyk Lewis scored seven second-half points.

