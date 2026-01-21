Hill and Sacred Heart host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-11, 3-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Canisius after Anquan Hill scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 105-85 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Pioneers are 3-4 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the MAAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dashon Gittens averaging 2.2.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is ninth in the MAAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryan Ndjonga averaging 4.5.

Sacred Heart averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Canisius allows. Canisius’ 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gittens is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Griffins. Ndjonga is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

