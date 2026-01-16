High Point hosts Bendinger and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-10, 1-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (16-4, 4-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-10, 1-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (16-4, 4-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on High Point after Mason Bendinger scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 86-81 overtime win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers are 11-1 in home games. High Point is the leader in the Big South with 20.3 fast break points.

The Spartans are 1-3 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

High Point scores 93.0 points, 20.8 more per game than the 72.2 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate scores 7.2 more points per game (76.9) than High Point gives up to opponents (69.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is shooting 57.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Panthers. Terry Anderson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bendinger is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 13.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 93.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.