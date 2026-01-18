Hidalgo leads No. 23 Notre Dame against No. 1 UConn after 24-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-5, 4-3 ACC) at UConn Huskies (18-0, 9-0 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 5 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-5, 4-3 ACC) at UConn Huskies (18-0, 9-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Notre Dame visits No. 1 UConn after Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 79-66 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Huskies are 8-0 in home games. UConn is the best team in the Big East with 18.3 fast break points.

The Fighting Irish are 2-3 on the road. Notre Dame averages 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 20.4 points per game.

UConn makes 52.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Notre Dame has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 14.4 percentage points higher than the 33.8% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KK Arnold is averaging 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 25 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 5.6 steals for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 91.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 17.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

