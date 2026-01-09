Hernandez leads Mercyhurst against Wagner after 25-point game

Wagner Seahawks (6-8, 2-1 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (1-13, 1-2 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst…

Wagner Seahawks (6-8, 2-1 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (1-13, 1-2 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Wagner after Cici Hernandez scored 25 points in Mercyhurst’s 86-81 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Lakers have gone 0-6 at home. Mercyhurst is sixth in the NEC scoring 57.0 points while shooting 34.7% from the field.

The Seahawks are 2-1 against NEC opponents. Wagner is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mercyhurst averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.7 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has given up to its opponents (52.7%).

The Lakers and Seahawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Lakers. Sofia Wilson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Klea Kaci averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 23.4% from beyond the arc. Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is shooting 49.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 22.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

