Hernandez and Mercyhurst host New Haven

New Haven Chargers (5-12, 3-3 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-13, 4-2 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts New Haven after Cici Hernandez scored 24 points in Mercyhurst’s 63-58 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Lakers have gone 1-6 at home. Mercyhurst is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Chargers have gone 3-3 against NEC opponents. New Haven leads the NEC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Aniya McDonald-Perry averaging 4.5.

Mercyhurst averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game New Haven gives up. New Haven averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The Lakers and Chargers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Lakers. Sofia Wilson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. McDonald-Perry is shooting 50.6% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 22.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Chargers: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

