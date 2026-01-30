Hernandez and Mercyhurst host Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (5-17, 4-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (7-13, 7-2 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (5-17, 4-5 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (7-13, 7-2 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Chicago State after Cici Hernandez scored 21 points in Mercyhurst’s 81-75 win over the New Haven Chargers.

The Lakers are 2-6 on their home court. Mercyhurst is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars have gone 4-5 against NEC opponents. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC giving up 74.7 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Mercyhurst scores 61.7 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 74.7 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has given up to its opponents (51.2%).

The Lakers and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofia Wilson is averaging 11.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lakers. Hernandez is averaging 16.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

Keona McGee is averaging 9.9 points for the Cougars. Chloe Sisco is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 23.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

