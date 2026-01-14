Hernandez and Loyola Marymount host Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 5-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 3-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 5-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-7, 3-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts Oregon State after Maya Hernandez scored 21 points in Loyola Marymount’s 83-78 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Lions have gone 5-3 at home. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Beavers are 5-0 against WCC opponents. Oregon State ranks fifth in the WCC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Nene Sow averaging 6.3.

Loyola Marymount makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Oregon State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lions. Hernandez is averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Jenna Villa averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Tiara Bolden is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

