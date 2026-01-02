Henry, Marist Red Foxes take on the Manhattan Jaspers

Marist Red Foxes (4-9, 1-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (1-11, 1-2 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (4-9, 1-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (1-11, 1-2 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Manhattan and Marist meet on Saturday.

The Jaspers have gone 0-4 in home games. Manhattan is eighth in the MAAC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Agar Farres-Garcia averaging 5.3.

The Red Foxes have gone 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Marist has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Manhattan’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Marist gives up. Marist’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brianna Davis is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaspers. Elisa Sole Sanchez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justine Henry is averaging 12.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 53.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

