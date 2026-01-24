Henley scores 23, Grand Canyon knocks off Fresno State 68-57

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Grand Canyon beat Fresno State 68-57…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Grand Canyon beat Fresno State 68-57 on Saturday.

Makaih Williams scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line for the Antelopes (13-6, 6-2 Mountain West Conference). Nana Owusu-Anane shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Bulldogs (9-11, 3-6) were led by DeShawn Gory, who recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds. David Douglas Jr. added 15 points for Fresno State. Jake Heidbreder also recorded 12 points.

Grand Canyon entered halftime up 26-19. Henley paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Henley’s 15-point second half helped Grand Canyon finish off the 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

