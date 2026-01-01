Henderson’s 34 lead Portland State past Weber State 95-90 in OT

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jaylin Henderson’s 34 points led Portland State over Weber State 95-90 in overtime on Thursday. Henderson…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jaylin Henderson’s 34 points led Portland State over Weber State 95-90 in overtime on Thursday.

Henderson also contributed six rebounds and seven assists for the Vikings (7-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Terri Miller Jr. scored 29 points and added five rebounds. Keyon Kensie went 4 of 14 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Tijan Saine finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Wildcats (6-8, 0-1). Weber State also got 19 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks from Edwin Suarez. Nigel Burris also put up 16 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.