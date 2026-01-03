Henderson leads Portland State against Idaho State

Portland State Vikings (7-5, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (7-5, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Idaho State after Jaylin Henderson scored 34 points in Portland State’s 95-90 overtime victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 5-1 in home games. Idaho State averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Vikings are 1-0 in Big Sky play. Portland State is fourth in the Big Sky giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Idaho State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Portland State allows. Portland State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The Bengals and Vikings match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Van De Griend is shooting 60.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 56.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Vikings. Henderson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.