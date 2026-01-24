Hemschemeier scores 18 in SE Louisiana’s 67-61 victory against Nicholls State

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Peter Hemschemeier’s 18 points helped Southeastern Louisiana defeat Nicholls State 67-61 on Saturday. Hemschemeier also had…

Hemschemeier also had six rebounds for the Lions (6-14, 3-8 Southland Conference). Isaiah Gaines scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. Makhi Myles shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Colonels (8-12, 7-4) were led in scoring by Sincere Malone, who finished with 19 points. Jalik Dunkley added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Nicholls State. Jaylen Searles also recorded 14 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

