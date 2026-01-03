Heidbreder and Fresno State host Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-3, 2-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-7, 0-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on Nevada after Jake Heidbreder scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 72-63 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in home games. Fresno State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolf Pack are 2-0 in conference games. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC with 14.2 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.5.

Fresno State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Fresno State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Heidbreder is averaging 18.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

Comer is averaging 15 points and 3.5 assists for the Wolf Pack. Elijah Price is averaging 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

