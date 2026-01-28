Heard leads Lipscomb against Jacksonville after 23-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-7, 4-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-12, 4-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-7, 4-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-12, 4-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays Jacksonville after Molly Heard scored 23 points in Lipscomb’s 53-44 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bisons are 4-3 on their home court. Lipscomb is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dolphins are 4-4 in ASUN play. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Priscilla Williams averaging 8.3.

Lipscomb averages 60.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 68.2 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heard is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. Tatum Brown is shooting 49.3% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 56.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.